Yannick Bolasie accuses Gary Neville of “wild” comment over his ACL injury

Bolasie clearly hasn’t forgotten.

Gary Neville has had some excellent moments since he joined Sky Sports as a commentator and pundit back in 2011.

While he started off as a nervous, awkward, former-footballer, he has transformed into England’s leading voice in football and matters outside of the sport.

However, anyone who speaks as often as he does about a subject as divisive as football is bound to make a few mistakes along the way.

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has taken to Twitter to point out one of the more egregious errors that Neville has made during his time as a commentator.

Yannick Bolasie on Gary Neville

Responding to a Twitter user who was praising Neville’s abilities on the microphone, Bolasie said that he agreed Neville and Carragher have “refreshed” footballing commentary, but that they say some “wild things” on air that often go unchecked.

Specifically, Bolasie took issue with Neville accusing him of diving when he suffered an ACL injury against Manchester United at the end of 2016.

I agree I think both have refreshed it for sure but them man say some wild things and nobody says anything lol….I remember a man said I dived when I got my ACL 🤣 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) August 17, 2021

Bolasie is currently a free agent and is looking for a club, after having spent four season on loan from Everton.

Gary Neville on Paul Pogba and Harry Kane

Neville is currently coming under a bit of fire for some of his recent comments about Paul Pogba and Harry Kane, and his differing reactions to the two situations.

Both Micah Richards and Roy Keane have taken issue with Neville implying that Kane is like a “saint”, despite him not turning up for pre-season training for Tottenham.

Keane replied to Neville calling Kane a “great guy” by saying that “the great guys turn up for training”, while Richards asked why Pogba gets “abused” for his agent’s comments, while Kane doesn’t.

However, Neville is often praised for his comments on the behind-the-scenes goings on in football, most recently the Super League fiasco, of which he was the most vocal critic.

