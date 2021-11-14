Xavi’s introduces 10 rules as Barcelona manager

And one player has already broken one of the rules.

Xavi has introduced 10 new rules, since becoming the new Barcelona manager.

The former Barcelona midfielder will hope that these new rules will help to bring back the glory days to the club, after a turbulent period both on and off the pitch.

Perhaps most notably, Lionel Messi left the team, which symbolises just how far the club has dropped in the footballing world.

As it stands in La Liga, Barca are in 9th place, 11 points behind Real Sociedad, who are top of the league.

Xavi’s new rules

According to ESPN, Xavi’s new rules are being strictly enforced, and fines will be issued to any player who doesn’t abide by the new guidelines.

The rules are as follows:

Staff must be two hours early to training

Players must be 90 minutes early to training

Players must eat at the training ground

Players will be fined for breaking rules

Fines will be doubled for repeat offenses

A curfew will be implemented 48 hours before a game

The team is a meritocracy

Players’ travel and off-field habits will be monitored

Players are prohibited from dangerous activities

Players must maintain a good image

Reports have already emerged Ousmane Dembele has become the first Barcelona player to break one of the new rules, by arriving late to training.

Dembele apparently showed up three minutes late to training, and was fined as a result. He will now need to be on his best behaviour, or his fine will be doubled.

Xavi the new Barcelona manager

Xavi has wasted no time since becoming Barcelona’s new manager, having already implemented these new rules, and made a signing.

Dani Alves has agreed to return to the club, subject to La Liga approval.

The 38-year-old had been playing with Sao Paolo since 2019, and will now return to the club he spent eight years with

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barcelona, xavi