Wout Weghorst explains Man United jersey number

Wout Weghorst has officially started training with his new club Manchester United, and confirmed the jersey number he will wear at the club this season.

Weghorst will wear the number 27, with the majority of standard first-team numbers taken, and he has explained why he has picked this number in particular.

The big striker is using maths to justify the decision, insisting that when you add 2 + 7, you get 9, which is a number normally associated with strikers.

In his first interview with the club, Weghorst explained his decision.

Wout Weghorst’s jersey number at Man United

Speaking to the club website, the Dutch striker said: “Of course, I looked into the ones that are free or available. Two and seven will make nine, of course – a striker’s number. I just had a feeling with it…”

This number belongs to Alex Telles, who is currently on loan at Sevilla, and Weghorst confirmed that he got in touch with the Brazilian defender to make sure he was okay with him taking it.

He said: “Of course, when I came here, I heard about it was Alex [Telles]’s number, he got loaned out now. I first had to ask him if that was okay, so I said that was, for me, important and then, in the end, there was no problem so thanks to him also.

“So yeah, I go for the 27 and actually it’s just because I had a good feeling with it.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Weghorst said that he feels his style of play will suit the brand of football that Erik ten Hag likes to play.

He said that while he is normally used as a focal point up front, he is also keen on pressing when the other team have the ball.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Weghorst make his debut against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

