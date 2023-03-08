Wout Weghorst explains pre-match tunnel incident vs Liverpool

He was trying to wind a Liverpool player up.

Wout Weghorst has explained a pre-match tunnel incident vs Liverpool that is causing a stir on social media ever since footage emerged.

Weghorst started the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, and before coming out on to the pitch, he touched the iconic ‘This is Anfield’ sign.

This is something that a number of Liverpool players do, and it has been done for years, though it is extremely rare for opposition players to do the same.

While Weghorst is facing a bit of pushback for touching the sign, others believe that the negative reaction is purely because of the horrific result for Manchester United on the day.

Wout Weghorst on Liverpool tunnel incident

On his Instagram page, Weghorst wrote: “Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one, it’s worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.

“From the National team, I know that Virgil always touches that sign and the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up before the game.

“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.

“Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks.

“We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season.”

Weghorst and United will have a decent chance to bounce back after the terrible result against Liverpool with a Europa League game on Thursday against Real Betis, before Southampton come to Old Trafford on Sunday.

