Pundit Arena’s 2022 World Cup Team of the Tournament

With the 2022 World Cup approaching its end, we have taken a stab at picking our strongest XI based on all of the games so far.

We recognise that it may seem foolish to do this before the tournament is over, but we don’t want one final having too big of an impact on our decisions.

Here is our best Starting XI from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

2022 World Cup Best XI

Yassine Bounou

A number of excellent goalkeeping displays from Bounou helped his side only concede one goal until the semi-final, an own-goal against Canada.

Bounou conceded a total of 0 goals in games against Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Croatia. Breathtaking stuff.

Raphael Varane

Varane missed the first game of the tournament, and looked like he would be a doubt for the whole thing, but since he has returned he has been a class act.

He has looked like a defender in his prime in every game, despite his injury record and age. He could well prove to be the difference in the final too.

Roman Saiss

A warrior in every sense of the word. He has been clearly injured at multiple points throughout the tournament, but that hasn’t stopped him from completely bossing it.

A World Cup campaign for the ages.

Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol is only 20 years of age, and he has been Croatia’s best player in the tournament. If he doesn’t move for over £60 million in the next 12 months, it would be a miracle.

Achraf Hakimi

Another leader of this Morroco team that saved his team when they needed him most. A delicious, cheeky penalty to help his side make history against Spain, and excellent performances throughout the tournament.

Sofyan Amrabat

A player that next to nobody knew coming into this tournament, but everyone is well aware of now.

Top-class performance after top-class performance has resulted in the Morocco midfielder being on everyone’s radar, with Liverpool among the many clubs rumoured to be swooping around.

Luka Modric

An absolute gem in the middle of the park, playing incredible football at the top level for almost 20 years at this stage.

One of the best midfielders of all time had the final World Cup he deserved, with a potential third-place medal on the way.

Antoine Griezmann

Despite a change in position, Griezmann has looked as good now as he did when France won the World Cup four years ago, or maybe even better.

He dictates the speed of the game, and whenever it looked like England might have gotten back into the tie in the quarter-final, Griezmann was able to take the sting out of it.

Kylian Mbappe

A phenomenon. Unplayable when he is at his best, and he now has a great chance of playing a major part in two World Cup wins by the age of 23. Mbappe is in line to be one of football’s greatest.

Richarlison

While Brazil were knocked out in the quarter-final, Richarlison played a massive part in them even getting that far.

He also is responsible for two of the biggest moments of the tournament – his extraordinary goals against South Korea and Serbia.

Like the rest of the Brazil team, this World Cup meant everything to them.

Lionel Messi

Messi is playing at what is likely his last World Cup, and he is going out with a bang. The current top scorer, with some extraordinary assists sprinkled in too.

Could he finally win it? You would have to say he deserves it.

