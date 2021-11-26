Exciting World Cup playoff draw revealed

One of Italy or Portugal will not be at the World Cup.

The draw for the European playoff semi-finals for World Cup 2022 has been made, and we’ve got some cracking games in store.

The playoffs have been separated into three paths, with two semi-finals taking place in each.

Path A sees Scotland take on Ukraine and Wales against Austria.

This enables the possibility of a Scotland vs Wales final to see who takes it all and qualifies for the World Cup – a game that could even come down to penalties.

Path B is Russia vs Poland and Sweden vs Czech Republic – four teams who were at Euro 2020 this summer.

Path C is Italy against North Macedonia and Portugal against a decent Turkey side.

These playoff games will begin taking place on 24 March of next year.

World Cup 2022 playoff draw

There is a trend of European champions missing out on the following World Cup, something which Italy will be wary of after their incredible tournament in the summer.

They will be even more aware of the fact that the nations’ last knockout game in a World Cup was the 2006 final, which they won against France.

Since then, they have either failed to qualify or been unable to escape the group stages at every World Cup since.

And based on this draw, you wouldn’t put it past them not making it again…

Portugal on the other hand, will need to improve to ensure that their team filled with stars is at the tournament.

It’s hard to imagine a team with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo and Diogo Jota not making it, but the draw with Ireland and the Aviva Stadium earlier this month shows that the team is not playing to the best of its ability.

