Wolves boss reveals how Nottingham Forest Twitter post inspired players

A foolish idea, on reflection.

Wolves’ interim manager Steve Davis has revealed how Nottingham Forest’s pre-match Twitter post inspired his players on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 at Molineux on Saturday, helping the Midlands side climb up the table, while Forest remain in the relegation zone.

Before the game, the struggling Forest side controversially took to Twitter to share a graphic of their striker Emmanuel Dennis playing with a group of wolf cubs on the Molineux turf, along with the caption, “Playtime”.

A bold move, given they are rooted to the bottom of the table, and one that certainly didn’t pay off.

In fact, Davis confirmed that Ruben Neves sent a picture of the Forest tweet to the rest of the players as added motivation to beat their bottom-half opposition.

Wolves boss on Nottingham Forest tweet

Speaking after the game, Davis said: “We were aware of it. We were going to use it in the talk but I spoke to Ruben and he’d already put it on the players’ chat, so I didn’t really need to say any more.

“If you can’t get motivated as a professional player then you shouldn’t be doing it, but that gave us an edge. That’s part of the game. Those sorts of things used to happen on the pitch, but they don’t do it so much now as social media has taken over.”

To make matters worse, Wolves twisted the knife after the final whistle, tweeting the words, “Playtime’s over”, alongside a picture of an axe sunk into a tree trunk.

A story in three parts pic.twitter.com/vCydD3SdiT — Rudi Kinsella (@RudiKinsella) October 15, 2022

A large chunk of Forest fans replied to their own club’s tweet implying they were asking for trouble with such a bold prediction, especially with the club in such a worrying position in the league.

Ultimately, Wolves left with three points and moved up the table, while Forest ended up deleting their Tweet.

