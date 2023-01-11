Wolves planning transfer swoop from fellow relegation battlers

This would be a smart piece of business, especially given where both sides are in the league.

Wolves are planning a transfer swoop for West Ham United forward Michail Antonio, according to the latest reports.

Wolves are struggling to find the back of the net this season, and find themselves in the middle of a relegation battle, as do West Ham.

Antonio, who has been one of West Ham’s best players over the past few years, has fallen slightly out of favour under David Moyes lately.

New signing Gianluca Scamacca has seemingly become West Ham’s main striker, with Antonio occasionally coming off the bench for the London club.

New manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly outlined Antonio has one of the players who could improve the Wolves attack if he was brought in.

Can’t believe we didn’t come away with a point today. Gotta take the positives and move forward #COYI pic.twitter.com/lLoB4BElDt — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) October 30, 2022

Wolves want Michail Antonio

The likes of Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan have not been in form this season, and with the new manager desperate to avoid relegation, he will need somebody to put the ball in the back of the net.

With Wolves and West Ham clearly fighting for the same goal this season, the Hammers may be reluctant to strengthen a rival, but they may well also be tempted to cash in on a player they do not need anymore.

However, despite being somewhat out of form, Antonio is still West Ham’s record goalscorer in the Premier League with 58 goals, and he is a fan favourite at the club.

TalkSPORT has also reported that centre-back Craig Dawson is also a player that Wolves are trying to sign from the east London outfit.

The 32-year-old came close to joining them in the summer, but David Moyes reportedly blocked the move at the 11th hour.

Wolves take on West Ham this weekend in the Premier League, with both sides in desperate need of a win.

