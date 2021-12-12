Bruno Lage goes on anti-VAR rant following Man City loss

He wasn’t happy…

Manchester City defeated Wolves 1-0 on Saturday afternoon thanks to a controversial penalty converted by Raheem Sterling.

Referee Jon Moss deemed Joao Moutinho to have handled the ball in the box when it appeared to have hit his armpit, a decision VAR did not decide to overturn.

This came after one of the most bizarre moments of the season, when Raul Jimenez picked up two yellow cards in less than 50 seconds just before half-time.

After the game, it was clear that Wolves manager Bruno Lage was not happy with VAR’s performance against City, or the way it has been implemented all season.

Bruno Lage on VAR

He said: “I don’t know how he can give a penalty from that. In the end, it was the same VAR that didn’t watch that touch (Paul) Pogba did to Ruben (Neves), and Man United score.

“It was the same VAR that changed the opinion of the referee for our penalty against Crystal Palace.

“We need to find a balance between these decisions. It’s more easy to see on the screen. But now it’s time to move on.”

Pep Guardiola on Man City vs Wolves

Also speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola came out to say that his team found it more difficult to break Wolves down after they had a man sent off.

Slightly insultingly, he said: “It’s so difficult to play against a team that didn’t want to play.”

Unsurprisingly, Lage responded by saying that he didn’t care what Guardiola had to say about his team.

Lage has made quite the impact on Wolves this season, with the last two games being a testament to his team’s setup.

They played Liverpool and Man City in the space of a week, and both games finished only 1-0.

Having come in during the summer, he now has his side sitting in 8th place, as they aim for a top 10 finish.

