Wolves’ Irish duo enjoying World Cup break

You love to see it.

Wolves, like the rest of the teams in the Premier League, have been hard at work while every football fans’ eyes are on the World Cup in Qatar.

With the likes of Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez over in Qatar, the rest of the squad have been training hard, including Wolves’ Irish contingent.

Under new manager Julen Lopetegui, Nathan Collins and youngster Joe Hodge both started in a friendly win over Cadiz.

While Collins got on the scoresheet with a powerful header, it was Hodge who really impressed, with the midfielder putting in a dominant display on the day, as Wolves ran out 4-3 winners.

While Hodge was getting minutes in the Premier League before Lopetegui’s arrival, it bodes very well that the young Ireland international is still in the first-team plans under the highly-rated manager.

Wolves’ Irish duo impress

Hodge did what he has done for Ireland’s Under 21 side against Cadiz, helping to control the midfield and connect the defence to the attack.

Looking at the Starting XI, you could make the case that it’s the strongest team that Lopetegui could have put out, which bodes very well for Hodge going forward.

Nathan Collins rising high to head home 💥 pic.twitter.com/fw6CyDBdhe — Wolves (@Wolves) December 14, 2022

Now that Portugal have been knocked out of the World Cup, Ruben Neves will likely meet up with the squad and resume training after a few days off.

Unfortunately for Hodge, Neves will also likely slot right back into that team and take his spot, but it’s a real vote of confidence for him to be even that close to the team at just 20 years of age.

He is yet to be capped at senior level by Stephen Kenny for Ireland, but if he gets more Premier League minutes in central midfield under his belt, the gaffer will be left with no choice but to include him.

