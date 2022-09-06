Wolves linked with Andy Carroll following Diego Costa complication

The Diego Costa deal is struggling due to Brexit.

Wolves are being linked with a shocking move for Andy Carroll, after issues arose in relation to their attempted to bring Diego Costa in.

Wolves have launched an appeal to the Football Association after Costa was denied a work permit, largely due to the implications of Brexit.

According to The Guardian, Costa’s initial application did not meet the 15-point threshold required to receive a governing body endorsement.

Despite the initial bad news, Costa is still due to fly to Wolves for a medical on Wednesday, with the club seriously hoping the decision can be overturned.

Wolves have made a decent start to this Premier League season, but Bruno Lage’s side are seriously struggling to put the ball in the back of the net.

This explains why Lage is desperate to sign a striker, even more so following the ACL injury suffered by new signing Sasa Kalajdzic this weekend.

Wolves linked with Andy Carroll

Carroll is currently a free agent, which is why Wolves would be able to sign him after the deadline window has closed.

Still only 33 years of age, Carroll might still have a lot to bring to the table, especially in games where Wolves are chasing a goal.

While he definitely had his critics throughout his Premier League career, he managed to score 54 goals in 248 appearances for a number of teams.

Most recently he has been playing his football in the Championship, with both West Brom and Reading, with both spells bringing mixed results.

While Wolves do have a number of talented attackers, none fit the profile of Carroll, who is a player who can hold the ball up well, and also a physical presence in both boxes.

