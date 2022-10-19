Wolfe Tones call on FAI to apologise to Irish women’s team

“They sang a song, and it’s a football song.”

Brian Warfield of the Wolfe Tones has called on the FAI to apologise to the Irish women’s team, following the ‘Celtic Symphony’ saga that has taken place over the past number of weeks.

A clip was shared on social media which showed the team celebrating after a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park earlier in the month, a result which clinched Ireland’s place at the Women’s World Cup for the very first time.

During the celebrations, they sang the popular Wolfe Tones song, which has a reference to the IRA in the chorus.

The team were criticised for the celebrations, an investigation was launched by Uefa, and Chloe Mustaki apologised during a controversial Sky Sports interview.

Warfield blames the FAI for putting the team in a position where they felt the need to apologise, and have asked for them instead to apologise to the team.

Wolfe Tones demand apology

“I call on the FAI to apologise to these young girls for putting them into a situation that was totally cruel,” Warfield said in a video on TikTok.

“Putting them into the lion’s den when they were sent out there to answer the questions of a professional commentator on Sky News, and they were made and bullied into apologising.

“They sang a song, and it’s a football song. It’s a song I wrote about Celtic.”

He went on to issue a reminder that the song was written about a time when Catholics were being discriminated against in Ireland.

“Remember, there was mass discrimination against the Catholics, gerrymandering of the states, we had no opportunity of getting any sort of power in the six counties.

“Now, they’re giving hell to these young girls for singing a song that tells that story. So I think that’s all wrong, and I think everybody should go out there and sing the song wherever they can.

“So I’ll just say one more thing; Celtic Symphony, Ooh Ah Up The Ra! That means an Egyptian God.”

The video in question can be seen here.

