Wojciech Szczesny loses on-field bet with Lionel Messi

Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed that he lost an on-field bet with Lionel Messi, ahead of his penalty miss on Wednesday night.

Argentina ran out 2-0 winners against Poland, in an extremely comfortable win for the South American side that saw them top the group.

Poland went through too, thanks to a late Saudi Arabia goal against Mexico that made it 2-1, ensuring the European outfit qualified on goal difference.

They will consider themselves quite lucky to have qualified, as they offered virtually nothing against Argentina, trying and failing to play for a draw.

The game finished 2-0, but it certainly could have been more, especially if Messi had scored his penalty just before half-time.

Szczesny was deemed to have caught Messi in the face shortly before the half-time whistle, and after a VAR check, the penalty was awarded.

The Juventus goalkeeper saved it brilliantly, but as he revealed after the game, he lost a 100 euro bet with Messi in the process.

Wojciech Szczesny on Lionel Messi bet

He said: “We spoke before the penalty. I bet him 100 euros that he wasn’t going to give it. So I’ve lost a bet against Messi.

“I don’t know if that’s allowed at the World Cup, I’m probably going to get banned for it! But I don’t care about that right now. I’m not going to pay him either, he doesn’t care about 100 euro. Come on.”

Szczesny the betting man 😂🧤 pic.twitter.com/HCMqtWkgyb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 1, 2022

Szczesny was perhaps right to assume that the penalty was not going to be given, as these sorts of challenges are seen on a regular basis, and often not given against goalkeepers.

Poland now have France in the next round of the World Cup, while Argentina will take on Australia in their first knockout game.

