Winners and losers from Man United loss to Real Sociedad

A bad night for the Manchester side.

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in their opening Europa League game on Thursday night.

While it may have been a dubious penalty that decided the game, United failed to create too many clear cut chances themselves.

It was a poor performance from Erik ten Hag’s side, and we have looked at three winners and losers from the game.

Winners and losers from Man United vs Real Sociedad

Winners

Marcus Rashford

Rashford didn’t play on Thursday night, and was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo in the central striker role.

His energy was really missing on the night, as was his ability to run in behind. With Antony and Ronaldo both always looking for the ball to feet, it meant that the Sociedad backline had a relatively easy night.

After a poor start to the season, Rashford now looks like a crucial member of the team.

Raphael Varane

Varane also didn’t play on Thursday night, but he definitely saw his stock rise from the bench.

He has made that United defence look calm and composed over the past four games, and they looked anything but against Sociedad.

It’s safe to say that his place in the team is not under any threat, so long as the Frenchman can keep fit.

Christian Eriksen

Somewhat surprisingly, Eriksen started this game, despite having already played every Man United game so far this season.

One would think he is in need of a rest, but he was still United’s best player when he was on the pitch.

He played two beautiful passes into Ronaldo, and looked the most likely to unlock the Sociedad defence. A really smart signing.

Losers

Cristiano Ronaldo

As we said, Ronaldo offered half of what Rashford has been bringing to the table lately, and did nothing to dispel the theory that he won’t press.

He almost scored a brilliant header that was denied by the offside flag, but other than that he really did nothing on the night.

Harry Maguire

This wasn’t one of Maguire’s worst games by any stretch of the imagination, but seeing as he needs to show that he is better than Lisandro Martinez or Varane, his back is against the wall.

Being okay is not enough for the England international, and that’s all he was.

He will remain a bench player until he shows that he can do what Ten Hag asks of him.

Casemiro

It is still early days for the Brazilian international, but he didn’t look up to the speed of the game on Thursday night.

He is undeniably a better player than Scott McTominay, but the latter has been an energetic machine over the past few games. Casemiro was not that.

However, it is almost a certainty that he will come good, and he is simply getting used to Ten Hag’s style of play.

