Willian’s agent hits out at Arsenal following departure

Willian’s agent has hit out at Arsenal following the Brazilian’s departure from the club.

Speaking about his departure from the club, Willian wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately it didn’t happen for me at Arsenal and I am sorry about that.”

Willian will move to Corinthians now that he is leaving the London club, which will allegedly save Arsenal £20.5 million in total.

Instead of staying at Arsenal, he has torn up his contract after an underwhelming time at the club, which his agent feels was the “right thing” to do so.

Willian’s agent on his Arsenal departure.

Kia Joorabchian told talkSPORT: “He terminated his contract and he did it willingly, he’s probably one of the first players to do so.

“Previously players, especially at Arsenal, have sat their contracts out, but he wasn’t one of them.

“When he joined, he sincerely joined because he was very much at the centre of Arteta’s thinking.

“Willian had an offer from Chelsea to extend for two more years, but he wanted three years and he made the move. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for him.

“He was getting very heavily criticised over why he made the move here, but none of the things that have been suggested have been the case.”

Willian’s agent defends player after Arsenal exit.

Joorabchian continued: “I think Willian did the right thing, he went for the project and the project wasn’t there.

“Unfortunately, I’d have to say, which player has moved to Arsenal that has not been a disaster in the last couple of years? That one I speak as a fan.

“I don’t think this is about Willian. I think something has gone wrong and this is just one piece of the puzzle.

“Nobody blames Arteta, we all want Arteta to do well. Even as fans, they might be disgruntled at the moment but they want the best for the football club. Willian wants all the success for Arteta and this Arsenal team.”

