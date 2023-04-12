Arsenal face anxious wait over William Saliba

A race against time…

Arsenal continue to face an anxious wait over the fitness of William Saliba, with the Frenchman currently injured.

Mikel Arteta has heavily relied on the young central defender this season, after spending over two full seasons out on loan.

Saliba has earned a callup to the French national team for his efforts this season, with him and Gabriel forming a great partnership at the back for the Gunners.

However, he has been out injured since before the most recent international break, and Arteta is eagerly awaiting his return.

The latest reports from Arsenal suggest Saliba will not feature at all in Arsenal’s game against West Ham this weekend, but that he is nearing a return to action.

William Saliba injury

While there is clearly a panic among Arsenal fans about Saliba’s injury, there is a reason why Arteta and his team are managing the young Frenchman carefully.

The next two games for Arsenal are an away game against West Ham before they host Southampton at home.

This comes before extremely difficult tests against the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle, Brighton and Chelsea.

While Rob Holding did struggle at Liverpool at the weekend, Arteta is clearly confident that he can deal with what West Ham and Southampton have to offer.

If Saliba is back in time to deal with Erling Haaland and the rest of City’s attackers, Arsenal will start to really believe that this title is theirs.

