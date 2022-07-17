Arsenal at risk of losing excellent talent

Arsenal fans would be devastated.

Arsenal are believed to be at risk of losing one one of the most promising defenders in football, with William Saliba said to be potentially unhappy with his current role in the squad.

Saliba spent last year on loan at Marseille, where he picked up Young Player of the Year in the French league.

He has since been called up by France, having made his international debut during the most recent Nations League break.

While a number of Arsenal fans were extremely excited to see him return to England and become a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s team, the player himself has other plans.

Saliba has demanded he is a regular starter in Arteta’s team, or he will head elsewhere to play his football this season.

William Saliba at Arsenal

The Frenchman is extremely eager to make the World Cup squad later this year, and knows that he is strong competition for a place in that Arsenal team.

Ben White and Gabriel were both signed for big money, and impressed last season, to the point that Arteta may be reluctant to change things around and bring Saliba in.

But if he refuses to do so, he runs the risk of losing a really strong defender who has his whole career ahead of him.

Saliba started a pre-season game against Everton on Saturday night, and he definitely looked the part against Premier League opposition.

Speaking after the game, Arteta sung his praises.

He said: “He was really good. I think he played a really good game, he looked really composed, straight away from day one he looked completely focussed, he’s evolved the way we wanted and today I think he had a great performance.”

Saliba’s honesty could play into his hands, as at least his manager now knows what he wants from the next few months and be more likely to agree to it.

