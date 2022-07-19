Will Smallbone tipped for Premier League breakthrough season

Another promising young Irish talent.

Will Smallbone is being tipped for a Premier League breakthrough this season, after yet another impressive showing in a pre-season friendly on Monday evening.

Southampton travelled to Austria Klagenfurt for a 0-0 draw, in an attempt to get players up to speed with the new season quickly approaching.

While Southampton fans were disappointed with the result and the performance in general, they were impressed in young Smallbone, who played his second game in a matter of days.

Earlier in the summer, it seemed as though Smallbone was guaranteed to leave the club, but after an excellent international break in June and a strong club pre-season, it’s starting to look like he won’t be going anywhere.

Will Smallbone at Southampton

Speaking after the game, the attacking midfielder said: “I think it was good for me personally to get another 45 minutes so close to the game on Saturday.

“I think it was a good test, they’re a good side and I think we showed some good glimpses of what we’ve been working on in training. I think if we could provide that cutting edge of finishing the chances when they come the score could have been different today but I think the fact that we’re getting into those situations is promising.”

Southampton journalist Benjy Nurick was in attendance at the game, and he tweeted some high praise of Smallbone during the first-half.

He wrote: “Will Smallbone has been by far the best Southampton player so far this evening and I’d argue it was the same on Saturday in the second half. Sometimes you have to force yourself into the manager’s plans and Smallbone is doing everything he can to give himself a real chance.”

While Smallbone was impressing, Gavin Bazunu was given the night off, as Ralph Hasenhuttl attempts to work out who is first-choice goalkeeper will be this season.

