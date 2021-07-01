The young Irishman who could benefit from Southampton’s latest transfer

Doors may be opening for Will Ferry at Southampton.

Ryan Bertrand is on his way to Leicester City, in what should be yet another shrewd piece of business for the Foxes. But from an Irish perspective, this move could result in the breakthrough of young Will Ferry at Southampton.

Bertrand has had the left back spot wrapped up at Southampton for the past couple of years, and for good reason too. He bombs down the wing with great effect, and is just as impressive when doing his job at the back.

This could be a job that Will Ferry is asked to do at some point, and one that he should be able to do with aplomb.

Those who may have watched him at underage level for Ireland might know him as a tricky midfielder, expertly able to evade tackles, but in recent times at Southampton he has transformed to a left wing back.

His energy and determination fit the wing back role perfectly, while his attacking prowess and creativity offer a whole different dimension going forward.

While he may not be held in the same regard as some of the other Irish Southampton youngsters just yet (Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi have both got Premier League game time already), this vacancy at Southampton could result in him getting some minutes next season in cup games, and then it’s up to him to impress.

Adam Idah and Will Ferry's goals that gave Ireland U19 an impressive 2-1 win over Netherlands in Longford this afternoon! #COYBIG #IRLU19 pic.twitter.com/EBxRzGKtQv — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 16, 2018

Ferry has said himself he is confident that he can be a Premier League footballer either in a defensive or offensive capacity, and a natural left footer with flexibility is going to be valued by any manager at the top level.

He made the bench for Southampton’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester last season, and the club maintains he is not to be sold or sent out on loan any time soon, so at 20 years of age he should be in no rush to break into a Premier League first team.

But given Bertrand’s departure, this may be a grand opening for the young lad.

