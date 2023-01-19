Wilf Zaha gives Aaron Wan-Bissaka ultimate praise in post-match interview

A massive tackle right at the death.

Wilf Zaha gave Aaron Wan-Bissaka the ultimate bit of praise in the post-match interview following Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Palace rescued a point thanks to a beautiful free-kick from Michael Olise in the dying moments of the game, but it could have been all three if Zaha had scored right at the death.

While Man United were desperately chasing a winner, they left a lot of space at the back for Zaha to run into, and he did just that.

He was bearing down on goal and looked certain to get a shot away, before Wan-Bissaka appeared from seemingly out of nowhere to put in an excellent tackle to keep the winger out.

Speaking after the game, Zaha gave his former teammate a lot of praise, insisting he is the only player who could have pulled off the sort of tackle that Wan-Bissaka did.

Wilf Zaha on Aaron Wan-Bissaka tackle

He said: “We got what we deserved but we even nearly won it at the end… Any other player! As I’m running through I had a little look back and I thought ‘Oh my god it’s Aaron…’

“He’s the only one that can do that scoop tackle. It was a great tackle, I can’t say anything about it.

“I looked back and thought, omg it's Aaron" 😅 Wilfried Zaha thinks he could have scored right at the end had it been any other player, other than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, tracking him back! pic.twitter.com/7QS3DsK5j6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023

The way in which Wan-Bissaka has turned around his career at Man United is excellent, as he had been out in the cold for almost a year before making quite a triumphant return.

Erik ten Hag clearly trusts Wan-Bissaka far more than he did a few months ago, when he was playing Tyrell Malacia out of position instead of the Englishman.

It has gotten to that point that if Diogo Dalot is fit to play against Arsenal this weekend, Wan-Bissaka still might be given a start.

