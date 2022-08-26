Neil Warnock on why it didn’t work out for Wilf Zaha at Man United

Disappointing for the player.

Neil Warnock has spoken about why it didn’t work out for Wilf Zaha at Manchester United.

Zaha was highly -ated when he arrived in Manchester in 2013, but it was ultimately an extremely underwhelming spell at the club for the winger.

He was loaned out to Cardiff, and then to Crystal Palace, who he signed for on a permanent basis in 2015, and where he remains to this day.

Much was made about his time at United, both under Alex Ferguson and David Moyes, with a number of rumours circulating about his relationship with the latter.

However, based on Warnock’s comments, it doesn’t sound as though his relationship with Ferguson was much better.

Neil Warnock on Wilf Zaha at Man United

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: I signed him when I went to Crystal Palace. He’s always loved there. I would have liked to see him go to another top club.

“When he came back to me when I re-signed him. I remember talking to him in the chairman’s office.

“I said to him, ‘Did you get on alright with Sir Alex?’ He said, ‘He never spoke to me once’. He was only a young lad and went there and didn’t get a lot of help.

“I’d love to have seen him [at a top club]. When he’s got an arm around him, he’s so exciting to watch and so dynamic.

“I think he’s going to have an excellent season this year.”

Ferguson not speaking to Zaha at all does come as a surprise, as it was the Scottish legend who signed him, and surely saw the talent that he possessed at such a young age.

Zaha remains one of the most difficult players to mark in the Premier League, and there have been plenty of times across the past 10 years where United could have done with him in their team.

