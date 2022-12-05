Why Raheem Sterling has left Qatar

A horrid incident for the player to deal with.

Raheem Sterling has gone home to England from Qatar following a robbery that took place at his home.

Sterling was not in the squad for England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday night, as he made his way back to England.

This comes following an armed break-in at his house on Saturday evening, leaving him reportedly “shaken and concerned about the well-being of his children”.

Speculation began to suggest that Sterling’s World Cup has ended, as “family is everything to him”, and he needs to prioritise the safety of his family.

However, England boss Gareth Southgate has left the door open for him to return, but only when he feels safe and ready to do so.

Gareth Southgate on Raheem Sterling’s World Cup exit

Speaking before Sunday’s game, the manager said: “We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family. That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.

“It didn’t impact team selection. I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning, but you know you have days where events happen and you have to deal with them.

“He’s on his way home and, yeah, we’re obviously mindful of him being allowed space and (having) privacy respected, so we don’t want to talk in too much detail.

“Of course it’s not ideal for the group ahead of a big game but it pales into insignificance – the individual is more important than the group in those moments.

“So, I needed to look after the situation and then I had to pass it on to others to deal with this afternoon in order to get him home.”

If Sterling is to return, he has until Saturday to do so, before England take on France in the quarter-final.

