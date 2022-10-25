Why Liverpool vs Leeds is on at strange time this weekend

Don’t get caught out.

Liverpool and Leeds will take each other on this weekend, in a match where both sides could really do with a result.

Strangely, the game will kick off on Saturday night at 7.45pm, after the 5.30pm game (Fulham vs Everton).

This is an unorthodox time for a Premier League match, though there have been a few odd fixtures this season, with Everton hosting Manchester United at 7pm on a Sunday just a few weeks ago.

Liverpool had the game against Leeds rescheduled due to the fact that they are playing against Napoli on Tuesday November 1.

The club did not want to play on a Sunday evening before playing again in a crucial Champions League games just over 48 hours later.

They were granted permission to change the fixture to a Saturday night kick-off, meaning football fans at home in Ireland will have the chance to watch four games in a row on the same day, if they are that way inclined.

Both the 5.30pm and 7.45pm games will be aired on Sky Sports Football.

Liverpool vs Leeds

While the game should be seen as a straightforward win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, last weekend showed that it could well be anything but.

Nottingham Forest not only beat Liverpool 1-0, but gave them an extremely good game that saw them very worthy of the three points.

Leeds will take hope from this fixture, and perhaps a bit of inspiration too, as Steve Cooper’s side did a decent job of showing how Liverpool in their current state can be gotten at.

Liverpool also have the small matter of a trip to Ajax on Wednesday night before Leeds come to town, meaning Jesse Marsch’s side could well be the fresher of the two sides on the night.

If Liverpool do drop points to Leeds, they will start to feel like their top four hopes are disappearing before the season is even halfway done.

Read More About: leeds, Liverpool