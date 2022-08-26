Why Evan Ferguson is at the perfect club

He could have an excellent year or so.

Evan Ferguson announced himself to a lot of English football fans on Wednesday night with a goal and an assist in a Carabao Cup match for Brighton.

The Ireland under 21 international started for Brighton and played the entire game, looking like a threat from the first minute until the last.

While he scored and got a nice assist, he should have had another, as he put an absolutely perfect ball into the box, that failed to be converted by his teammate.

It was a great performance, and one that excited both Brighton and Ireland fans, as both sets of supporters come to terms with having a 17-year-old potential star on their hands.

Graham Potter praised Ferguson after the game, and it does feel as though he is at the best possible club that he could be at right now.

Evan Ferguson at Brighton

Brighton find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League after an excellent start to the season, and while it’s unlikely they will finish in that spot, they are a team that know exactly what they’re doing all across the pitch.

They are well-coached and well-drilled, with the only criticism of the side being that they should score way more goals.

Enter Evan Ferguson.

If Ferguson continues to get cup minutes, this could soon become time off the bench in the Premier League. If he does what he did on Wednesday night and sticks the ball in the back of the net a few times, then the Brighton fans will begin to call for him to be starting games.

17 is very young, but it does say a lot that Potter didn’t let him go out on loan. There is a genuine chance that Ferguson becomes a prominent player for a side that creates more chances than most in the Premier League, which would be a dream for a striker with his skillset.

He is clinical in the box, and a physical presence that could definitely hold his own in the Premier League.

If things go his way, the next two years could be extremely exciting and beneficial for Ferguson.

