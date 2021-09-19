VAR steals the show in West Ham vs Man United game

A wild ending to Sunday afternoon’s game.

West Ham and Manchester United played out an entertaining game on Sunday afternoon, with a spectacular late goal from Jesse Lingard winning the game.

While the story of the match should have been Lingard, who had a brilliant period on loan at the Hammers last season, instead all of the talk will be about VAR, and the last minute or so of the game.

West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

Seconds after Man United were denied a seemingly stonewall penalty, when new signing Kurt Zouma brought Cristiano Ronaldo down in the box, West Ham went up the other end and had a dangerous attack.

The ball was played into the box, and Luke Shaw appeared to handle the ball, with the referee Martin Atkinson immediately pointing for a corner.

He was then told to go look at the VAR monitor, where he deemed Shaw’s hands to be in an unnatural position.

As such, a penalty was given, and David Moyes made the bold call to bring on Mark Noble to take it with his first kick of the game.

Declan Rice did appear ready to take the spot-kick, but the decision was made that Noble would be the man to take it.

David De Gea made a fine save to keep Noble out, and as a result, United won the game 2-1.

However, all eyes will be on VAR, after Ronaldo had a number of shouts that were waved away without as much as a trip to the monitor for the referee, with Zouma’s challenge the pick of the lot.

A controversial weekend of VAR in the Premier League

This comes approximately 24 hours after Gary Lineker called out another controversial day of VAR, in both the Manchester City vs Southampton game, and Burnley vs Arsenal game.

He also complained about VAR in the Brighton vs Leicester game on Sunday, which finished 2-1 to the home side.

VAR has completely buried @lcfc today. Unbelievably unfair. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 19, 2021

