West Ham chairman David Gold has died

Sad news out of London.

West Ham United’s Joint-Chairman David Gold has died, the club confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Gold, 86, died peacefully with his devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley, by his side.

Gold had been a West Ham fan all his life, and got the opportunity to become the Joint-Chairman of his boyhood club in 2010.

David Gold pronounced dead at 86

West Ham’s Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

Current West Ham manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

West Ham take on Leeds tonight in what is a huge game in a potential relegation fight, where a tribute to Gold will inevitably take place.

