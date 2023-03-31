West Brom suffer major blow following Ireland duo injury news

Tough luck for the Irish duo.

West Brom have been dealt a major injury blow, with Irish stars Jayson Molumby and Dara O’Shea both picking up injuries on international duty.

The Baggies duo both played against France, and there’s no denying that they left everything out on the pitch in the game, both fighting until the end.

O’Shea also played in the Latvia game a few days earlier, with his tackle in the second-half ultimately leading to the winning goal.

West Brom released a statement on Friday afternoon to say that O’Shea picked up a knee injury that will see him miss up to eight weeks of football.

Meanwhile, Molumby picked up a groin problem during the game against France, and he will be out for four weeks, according to manager Carlos Corberan.

While Molumby will undeniably be a miss for West Brom in their push for promotion, O’Shea’s absence for so long will be a real blow, as he has played every single minute for the Baggies this season.

They will miss their captain’s presence at the back, but they are in an ideal spot for a late promotion push, just five points off the playoff spots with a game in hand.

While Irish fans will be worried reading this news, especially after how well both Molumby and O’Shea played during the 1-0 loss to France, there is no major cause for concern just yet.

Dara O'Shea (knee) will be out for eight weeks and Jayson Molumby (groin) is out for four weeks. A significant blow to West Brom's play-off chances. Ireland's game against Greece is thankfully not for another 11 weeks but you'd still want them at full sharpness. #COYBIG https://t.co/3Gl3tB7I4P — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 31, 2023

As pointed out by Kenny’s Kids, Ireland’s next games against Greece and Gibraltar are not for another 11 weeks, so both players should be back fit beforehand.

If O’Shea does miss out, Stephen Kenny will be hoping that Andrew Omobamidele stays fit, as he is more than capable of stepping in if needs be.

