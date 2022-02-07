Wayne Rooney reveals he wore longer studs to injure Chelsea players

A hardened warrior…

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he wore longer studs, so as he had a better chance of injuring Chelsea players when he was playing for Man United.

A new documentary about Rooney’s playing career and life so far is coming to Amazon Prime this week, and small excerpts have been released.

Rooney has shared a story from the 2005/2006 season, where Chelsea beat his Man United to the Premier League title.

The two sides were playing each other in April, with the London club knowing that a point would be enough for them to win the league.

Rooney, as he says himself, “couldn’t take” this, and set out to do all he could to stop Chelsea from getting this crucial point.

He went as far as changing his footwear, as he intended on hurting some Chelsea players…

Wayne Rooney studs change vs Chelsea

Speaking in the new documentary, he said: “I changed my studs before the game. I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone.”

“If Chelsea won a point, they won the league. At that time, I couldn’t take it.

“The studs were legal, they were a legal size, but they were bigger than what I would normally wear.”

John Terry replied to this story on his Twitter page, as he is one to do lately, asking if he was one of the players targeted.

🤣🤣 @WayneRooney is this when you left your stud in my foot? 🤣 https://t.co/sSJH7AwCTK — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 7, 2022

Wayne Rooney documentary

While Rooney is still a young man, and only at the beginning of his managerial career, the documentary does look set to be an interesting one.

In an interview ahead of the premiere, he shared a story of a time when he would binge-drink for two days on his own, before going to training with Man United. More on that here.

Rooney, a new documentary about the football legend’s life, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, 11 February.

