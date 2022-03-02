Wayne Rooney suggests referees are against Derby due to financial woes

“Is that why the fourth official didn’t speak to me with any respect or dignity?”

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County lost 1-0 away to Cardiff City on Tuesday night, thanks to a very late goal from Uche Ikpeazu.

However, Rooney’s comments after the game were largely about the performance of the referee, with the Manchester United legend insisting that the officiating was “unacceptable”.

It appeared as though defender Curtis Davies may have been fouled in the incident that led to Cardiff’s goal, which Rooney is not happy with.

Irishman Festy Ebosle was also bundled over in the buildup to the goal, though Rooney didn’t specify which in particular he thought should have been blown as a foul.

Wayne Rooney on referee decisions

When asked what went wrong on the night, he said: “Ask the officials. I have been unhappy with the officials for the majority of the season. It’s very frustrating because we’ve got a group of very good, young, honest players giving everything. They’re being spoken down to and they’re not getting decisions.

“I said it after the last game, I asked the fourth official ‘Why do they not give us any decisions?’ Is it something to do with the situation we’re in? I’m just asking the question.”

Speaking specifically about the incident in Tuesday night’s game, he said: “I think it’s a clear foul. We have to defend better after that, but it’s unacceptable.

“What these young lads are doing is inspiring. It’s inspiring the city of Derby. So it’s frustrating that we’re not getting the luck or the decisions. I questioned it after the last game. Is it because I’ve questioned the officials? Nobody likes getting questioned.

“Is that why the fourth official didn’t speak to me with any respect or dignity?”

He also referenced the fact that VAR would not have changed things, based on what happened to Everton last Saturday against Manchester City.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney says questions need answering after an 'unacceptable' level of officiating in the defeat to Cardiff 😬👇pic.twitter.com/GjHXBKHahX — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 1, 2022

Rooney’s Derby side now find themselves eight points from safety, with a massive game against fellow relegation-battlers Barnsley to come this weekend.

