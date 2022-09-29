Wayne Rooney criticises Irishman’s role in Man City title win

This article was originally published on May 11th 2022.

“That’s never been questioned, which I find strange…”

Wayne Rooney has criticised Irishman Paddy Kenny’s role in Manchester City’s first ever Premier League title win.

Kenny, somewhat infamously, played in goal for QPR against City on the final day of the 2011/2012 season, when Roberto Mancini’s side won their first Premier League crown.

It was one of the most incredible footballing games in recent memory, with Sergio Aguero scoring a last minute winner to seal the title for City.

Aguero smashed the ball past Kenny, and Rooney feels as though the former Ireland international could have done more for at least one of City’s goals on the day.

Wayne Rooney on Paddy Kenny

Speaking at the recent Premier League Hall of Fame ceremony, the Man United legend implied that some of the goings on from that match should have been questioned.

He said: “On reflection, Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals. City get the second goal, and QPR kick it straight back to them. That’s never been questioned, which I find strange.

“Djibril Cisse celebrating with the City players after the game. Listen, it’s a historic moment in the Premier League, and I’m sure if you’re not a Manchester United player it’s probably the greatest moment in the league.”

Rooney could be referring to Edin Dzeko’s equaliser in the game, as opposed to Aguero’s finish, as it seems extremely harsh to blame the Irishman for that…

The opening goal of the game, scored by Pablo Zabaleta, was also helped in by some weak goalkeeping by Kenny, but implying he did it on purpose seems a bit of a stretch, especially given it was an important game for QPR too.

Luckily for Rooney, he did manage to win another league title with United before City’s era of dominance really kicked in.

