Wayne Rooney quote shows why he is such a highly-rated manager

He spoke about how he has adapted to life in the Championship.

A recent quote from Derby County boss Wayne Rooney shows why he is such a highly-rated manager.

Rooney’s Derby side are attempting to pull off one of the all-time great escapes, as they try to avoid relegation to League One.

They are only six points from safety, despite the fact that they were deducted 21 points during the season, and constant player availability issues due to financial woes.

Despite this, Rooney gets his (mostly young) players motivated every week, and they’ve pulled off some incredible wins throughout the season so far.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Monday Night Football, Rooney explained what he feels is the most important thing

Wayne Rooney manager style

He said: “You have to be driven. You need to be demanding. Be demanding, I’ve always been demanding of myself so I have to be demanding of my players.

“The biggest change for me going into management was trying to make the players understand that mistakes will happen, especially in the Championship.

“They turnover the ball a bit more than in the Premier League. Mistakes will happen. Do you let your head drop? You have to get over it.

“We all make mistakes on the pitch, and we have to get over it… I’m asking the goalkeeper to play out from the back. He’s going to make a mistake at some point that might cost us a goal. That’s my responsibility, I’m asking him to play that way so I’ll take full responsibility for that.

“It’s a skill and a talent to do that. As long as you’ve got hard work and you’re driven, we will try and coach you in the best way we can to make sure you develop as a person but also as a player.”

