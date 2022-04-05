Wayne Rooney names five players Man United need to build squad around

A few controversial picks here…

Wayne Rooney has named the five players who he feels Manchester United need to build squad around going forward.

Man United’s greatest ever goalscorer appeared alongside Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football this week, where he discussed the sorry state of his former club.

Rooney dove deep into the issues at United, attempting to explain what he feels is going wrong at the club.

He did offer some insight into what he would do if he was United’s manager, something which he hopes to be at some point in the future.

He named a few players specifically who he thinks United should keep, and some who should be playing more regularly.

Wayne Rooney on Man United players

He said: “I think [Jadon] Sancho will be better next year, Marcus [Rashford] will be better next year.

“They’ve got good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them because he brings energy, brings quality. Scott McTominay’s done well too.”

He also, perhaps most controversially, said that if and when United get back to winning ways, Harry Maguire will play an important part.

He said that the divisive defender is world class when he plays for England, and that United need to work to make sure he they get the same type of performances from him at club level.

“Again, a lot of it is confidence. The players need to feel winning again, to feel winning consistently to get that confidence back.”

🗣 "He's still involved in some way and that naturally would bring pressure to whatever manager goes in there." Wayne Rooney is asked whether a problem at Man United is the comparison between Sir Alex and whoever is in charge pic.twitter.com/A0kjzY79hK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 4, 2022

Rooney made it clear recently he hopes to manage United at some point in the future, perhaps when his time at Derby County is up.

He said: “I want to be Manchester United manager, I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

He also recently turned down the chance to manage his former club Everton, which now appears a wise decision, as they find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

