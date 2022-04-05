Close sidebar

Wayne Rooney names five players Man United need to build squad around

by Rudi Kinsella
wayne rooney man united

A few controversial picks here…

Wayne Rooney has named the five players who he feels Manchester United need to build squad around going forward.

Man United’s greatest ever goalscorer appeared alongside Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football this week, where he discussed the sorry state of his former club.

Rooney dove deep into the issues at United, attempting to explain what he feels is going wrong at the club.

He did offer some insight into what he would do if he was United’s manager, something which he hopes to be at some point in the future.

He named a few players specifically who he thinks United should keep, and some who should be playing more regularly.

Wayne Rooney on Man United players

wayne rooney man united

He said: “I think [Jadon] Sancho will be better next year, Marcus [Rashford] will be better next year.

“They’ve got good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them because he brings energy, brings quality. Scott McTominay’s done well too.”

He also, perhaps most controversially, said that if and when United get back to winning ways, Harry Maguire will play an important part.

He said that the divisive defender is world class when he plays for England, and that United need to work to make sure he they get the same type of performances from him at club level.

“Again, a lot of it is confidence. The players need to feel winning again, to feel winning consistently to get that confidence back.”

Rooney made it clear recently he hopes to manage United at some point in the future, perhaps when his time at Derby County is up.

He said: “I want to be Manchester United manager, I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

He also recently turned down the chance to manage his former club Everton, which now appears a wise decision, as they find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

Read next: Wayne Rooney offers blunt assessment of Man United as Cristiano Ronaldo decision looms

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Wayne Rooney explains what went wrong for Man United after Alex Ferguson left

Jamie Carragher reacts as Arsenal crash to heavy Crystal Palace defeat

LOI round-up as Derry City extend their lead at the top