Wayne Rooney says two Man United players should be dropped for Liverpool clash

Wayne Rooney has said that two Manchester United players should be dropped for Monday night’s game against Liverpool.

United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford, with both sides going into the game without a win so far in the Premier League.

However, United are yet to register a point so far this season, while Liverpool remain unbeaten, with two draws out of two.

United have only scored one goal, and it wasn’t even one of their own players, as it went down officially as a Brighton own-goal.

As a result, Rooney feels manager Erik ten Hag needs to freshen things up going into the big game.

He said that he believes both Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford need to be dropped, as they are not bringing enough to the table.

He said that the most important thing on Monday night is energy being brought on to the pitch, and that right now, Ronaldo and Rashford are not bringing any.

Wayne Rooney on Man United vs Liverpool

He said: “I wouldn’t play Cristiano Ronaldo, and I wouldn’t play Marcus Rashford. If I was in Ten Hag’s position my main concern would be getting energy on the pitch.”

Rooney is particularly worried about Rashford, adding: “I think he needs to do a lot of soul-searching and figure out what he wants, for his own good, before anything else.

“Because watching him is a real concern: he looks like he wants to be anywhere but on a football pitch. I haven’t seen him smile on the field for a long time.”

Speaking about Ronaldo, he said: “He’s a great player and will always score goals but the task for Ten Hag is to produce a team that can compete for the title in three or four years’ time. That means rebuilding with younger players.”

Rooney might have a point about what the United fans want to see on Monday, with the vast majority of them not expecting three points, and only demanding full effort from their team.

