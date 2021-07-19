Close sidebar

Wayne Rooney has his say on Jadon Sancho and Manchester United’s transfer business

by Rudi Kinsella
“I think he’s a very good signing.”

Wayne Rooney has had his say on Jadon Sancho and Manchester United’s transfer business so far this summer.

The former England captain was speaking after the pre-season friendly between Man United and his Derby County side, which ended 2-1 to the Premier League team. Rooney discussed Sancho signing for United, as well as Jesse Lingard’s return to form, and his old club’s transfer business in general.

Wayne Rooney on Jadon Sancho.

“He scores goals, he creates goals, I think he’s a very good signing,” Rooney said about Sancho, who is due to join the club from Borussia Dortmund.

“I think there will be a lot of pressure, which there should be with Manchester United.”

Rooney also said that he can’t talk about other names that United could be interested in signing, but that he hopes they do bring in more players so that Derby County can take more Man United players on loan.

Rooney was also asked about what United fans should expect this season, and what will be considered a success.

He said: “They are in a period now where the fans will be wanting success, silverware, and Ole and his coaching staff will be under pressure to deliver that.”

While he seems optimistic about next season, he did warn however that it will be a tough one for United, saying: “Manchester City, Chelsea the Champions League winners, Liverpool, there are some very good teams, but you can see with Manchester United they are getting gradually better.

“I think they will be in a place where they really will challenge next season.”

Manchester United transfer business.

With the Sancho deal now wrapped up, it seems that Man United have now turned their attention towards signing a central defender.

The most recent reports suggest the club are making progress in an attempt to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

