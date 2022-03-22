Wayne Rooney unhappy with Festy Ebosele’s move to Serie A

The Wexford man is off to Italy.

Wayne Rooney has made it clear that he is unhappy with Festy Ebosele’s move to Serie A from Championship strugglers Derby County.

It was confirmed on Monday night that Ebosele is making the move from Derby to Udinese in Serie A, in what is a seriously exciting move for himself and all Irish football fans.

However, his manager Rooney has said in no uncertain terms that he doesn’t think it’s the right move for the 19-year-old right now.

He feels he should stay in England, and continue “learning to play the game”, while also predicting a potential future move to Watford.

“If you are asking me do I think it is the right move for him, then no I don’t,” Rooney said. “I think he should stay in England. Whether it is a move where he goes there to go back to England, obviously we know Udinese are a sister club to Watford, we don’t know.

“I think he should have stayed in England, kept learning to play the game here then he really has a chance. It is always difficult for a young player to go abroad.”

While Rooney’s comments feel almost unnecessarily negative, he did go on to say that he believes Ebosele will achieve great things in football.

He continued: “I said a few months ago he can be a superstar, he can be what he wants. He really needs to keep his focus, his concentration, and keep learning to develop.

“Just by sheer pace and power alone he has got something which every player wants. The next part of that is the details, which I talk about after games. Details to his game. If he gets them right, he can go right to the top.”

While Derby have struggled all season, Ebosele has been one of the few shining lights, with his athleticism and decision making giving Irish football fans a real reason to be excited.

