Wayne Rooney speaks about incredible Festy Ebosele performance

The Wexford man caught some eyes on Tuesday night.

Derby County beat Hull 3-1 on Tuesday night, and Irishmen Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight were at the heart of the win.

The two lads have been excellent all season for Wayne Rooney’s side, but Tuesday night’s win over Hull saw a lot of people wake up to their abilities, Ebosele in particular.

The young Wexford man scored the third on the night, and also produced the assist for the second.

His incredible pace and power were on display, as always, but his decision making and technique in the final third could be what takes his career to the next level.

BRILLIANT finish from Festy Ebosele! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 What a talent, what a performance 💚#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Ob2p5dwVcH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 8, 2022

Wayne Rooney on Festy Ebosele

Speaking after the game, his manager remained calm about his abilities, but couldn’t resist praising his improvements.

He said: “He’s still got a lot more to learn and lots of improvements to make but I’ve seen the development since the start of the season. Not just technically. He’s raw, he’s quick, he can beat a player but his fitness levels have improved massively.”

Ebosele has definitely improved under Rooney, and the Manchester United legend undeniably deserves some praise for bringing his game to where it is.

Rooney has, by necessity, had to put a lot of faith in younger players this season, and it is paying off. His Derby side are now just four points from safety, despite fighting a 21 point deduction, and Knight and Ebosele will be remembered as club legends if they do manage to stay up.

Some big Premier League names were singing Ebosele’s praises after the win on Tuesday, which you can read more about here.

Festy Ebosele

Ebosele’s incredible performances in the Championship have no doubt given Stephen Kenny a bit of a headache going into the next set of international friendlies.

While Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman are two trusty right-backs, what Ebosele can offer going forward is in a completely different realm at this point.

Will we see the 19-year-old in the next Ireland squad?

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, Festy Ebosele, Wayne Rooney