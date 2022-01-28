Wayne Rooney explains why he turned down Everton job

Hard to argue with his logic…

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he has turned down the Everton job, after being approached by the club.

Everton are seriously struggling to find a replacement for Rafa Benitez, after the 61-year-old was sacked earlier in the month.

Frank Lampard now appears to be the favourite for the job, after former Everton player Rooney rejected the offer.

He elaborated on why he turned down the job to manage his boyhood club, insisting he believes he will be back in the Premier League one day.

Wayne Rooney on Everton job

He said: “Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the vacant job, which I turned down.

“I believe that I will be a Premier League manager and I believe I’m ready for that 100 per cent, and if that is with Everton one day in the future that’d be absolutely great.

“But I’ve got a job here to do at Derby County which is an important job to me.”

When asked if it was a difficult decision to make, Rooney said: “Yes, of course I did [think hard about it]. They got in touch with my agent and my agent let the administrators know as well. Of course it was a very difficult decision for me.”

Wayne Rooney at Derby County

Rooney is currently in an unenviable position at Derby, as he finds his side in the relegation zone.

However, this is not for the lack of effort, as they have been deducted a total of 21 points so far this season due to breaches of financial rules.

Despite this punishment, Derby are only eight points from safety.

Rooney may be thinking that he has a free hit at Derby, and if he manages to keep them up, it will be one of the most impressive feats in recent management history.

And if Derby do go down, it is simply what is expected of them due to their points deduction.

