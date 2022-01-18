Richard Keys tips Wayne Rooney to take Everton job

He also said the club should go in for David Moyes.

Richard Keys has backed Wayne Rooney to take the Everton job, following the dismissal of Rafa Benitez this weekend.

Benitez was sacked by Everton on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a shocking 2-1 defeat to relegation battlers Norwich.

As a result, Everton may find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle, and they will need to appoint their next manager wisely, as falling to the Championship with this squad would be a disaster.

Keys has said that Roberto Martinez is the favourite, but that Rooney would also be a smart appointment by the Merseyside club.

Wayne Rooney to Everton?

In his weekly blog, he wrote: “I read that Roberto Martinez is favourite. I like him. I can’t pretend to know him well, but his closest advisor is one of my best mates. Martinez knows the club and would be a calm influence around the place.

“Rooney’s name has been mentioned. Why not? He’s done a fabulous job at Derby. You’ve got to look beyond the points deduction to see that.”

Rooney finds his Derby County side second last in the Championship, eight points from safety, despite the 21-point deduction they faced at the start of the season.

He also seems as though he is about to lose one of his best players, with Jason Knight allegedly set to join a Premier League side in the coming weeks.

Everton next manager

With Rooney potentially content to stay with Derby in an attempt to pull off the impossible, Keys also suggested David Moyes could return to his former club.

He wrote: “If I were Moshiri I’d be testing West Ham’s desire to hold onto David Moyes. I’ve no idea if Moyes would take it – bearing in mind he’s shaken hands with Moshiri previously – only for Carlo Ancelotti to be appointed 48 hours later. Moyes loves it at West Ham – but he’s a Toffee at heart.”

However, he would be leaving West Ham who are fourth in the Premier League, and still in the Europa League, for what could be a nasty relegation fight.

