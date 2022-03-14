Eiran Cashin performances earn major plaudits from Wayne Rooney

A potential spanner in the works for Stephen Kenny.

While Derby County’s financial woes are undeniably a terrible thing for the club, the city and football in general – it has resulted in manager Wayne Rooney being forced to play a lot of youngsters who otherwise may not have been featuring.

No country has benefited more from this than Ireland, with Jason Knight, Festy Ebosele, Louie Watson and now Eiran Cashin all forming an important part of Rooney’s squad.

While Knight and Ebosele have proven what they can do in the Championship, Cashin is only recently being given a chance, and he is taking it with both hands.

He started in Derby’s 2-0 loss to Bournemouth at the weekend, and despite his side’s defeat, Rooney described him as “incredible.

Wayne Rooney on Eiran Cashin

He said: “I think Cashin has been incredible. He’s come in again today and I think he’s been incredible. His performances are way beyond his years – he deserves a lot of praise.”

Cashin already appears to be a fan-favourite at Derby, with the 20-year-old not looking at all out of place in the Championship backline.

The Derby Telegraph interviewed supporters following their 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth and let's just say 20-year-old centre-back Eiran Cashin won lots of compliments. He was also described as "incredible" by manager Wayne Rooney.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/KvjssK5W8g — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 13, 2022

He has played for Ireland at underage level just once, but based on his performances for Derby so far, he may be expecting more appearances in a green jersey to come.

Wayne Rooney impressed with Eiran Cashin

While Cashin does seem an exciting prospect, he can consider himself unlucky that there are so many ahead of him in the pecking order.

Stephen Kenny has Shane Duffy, John Egan, Dara O’Shea, Andrew Omobamidele, Nathan Collins, Darragh Lenihan, Mark McGuinness and more to choose from before he would go near the youngster just yet.

However, it is still exciting that Ireland fans have another youth prospect to look out for.

Another positive for Kenny is the fact that Derby could not find a way past Mark Travers in the Bournemouth goal, who now has 13 Championship clean-sheets this season.

