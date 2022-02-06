Wayne Rooney on playing career: “I would lock myself away and drink for two days”

A harrowing story.

Wayne Rooney has opened up about some of the darkest days of his playing career, and why he turned to alcohol at times.

The Manchester United and England legend has often been in the headlines for some of his off-the-pitch antics, a number of which have seemingly involved alcohol consumption.

In a recent interview with The Times, the Derby County manager explained how severe his drinking was at one point, and how it impacted his career.

He said that after two days of binge drinking, he would then return to training and get back to work.

Wayne Rooney on drinking

He said: “I would actually lock myself away and just drink to try to take all that away from my mind.

“Locking myself away made me forget some of the issues I was dealing with. It was like a binge. Normally, that’s with a group of lads but this was a self-binge.

“I’d get a couple of days off and I wouldn’t want to be near anyone. I would sit in the house and for two days, I would just drink.”

“Then on the third day, when I was back in training, I would have to dust myself down and put eye drops in and get through that week’s training. I was in a really bad place.”

Wayne Rooney’s drinking

Elaborating on his drinking problems, he described it as a “self-binge”. He continued: “It helps you forget things but when you come out of it, you are going back go work and it is still there, so it was doing more damage than good.”

Explaining what caused him to turn to alcohol, he said: “It was just a build-up of everything, pressure of playing for your country, playing for Manchester United, the pressure of some of the stuff that came out about my personal life, just trying to deal with all that pressure which builds up.

“Growing up on a council estate, you would never actually go and speak to anyone.”

Rooney, a new documentary about the football legend’s life, will be available to stream on Prime Video from Friday, 11 February.

