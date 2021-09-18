Close sidebar

Wayne Rooney says he found out about Derby points deduction while watching TV

by Rudi Kinsella
Wayne Rooney Derby

“It’s difficult for the players, the staff and obviously the fans.”

Wayne Rooney says he and his team found out about Derby County receiving a points deduction while watching television.

The Derby manager revealed before his team’s game against Stoke on Saturday that he only discovered the club were set to enter administration by watching the news on Sky.

Wayne Rooney Derby

Wayne Rooney on Derby County situation

“In terms of the preparations, that was all done. But obviously with the news breaking, it’s very disappointing,” the Derby manager said.

“It’s difficult for the players, the staff and obviously the fans.

“It’s a very difficult position we’ve found ourselves in. My job is to get the players playing. All we can do is play with a lot of pride, and my job is to try and bring some dignity back to the football club.”

When asked how he was told about the news that broke, the former Manchester United captain replied: “I saw it on Sky.”

“This morning it was a bit flat,” he continued. “The players had no information, they’d seen it all on Sky as well. We have to be professional.

“We know there’s going to be a points deduction coming our way. But we’re professionals, we have to do our job.

“Derby is a massive football club. I have to get the players playing, and make it attractive for potential investors to come in.”

What exactly is happening to Derby County?

Derby are entering into administration, which means the Championship club will face a 12-point penalty. This could increase, depending on how severe their breaking of EFL rules proves to be.

They are already under a transfer embargo, and only narrowly avoided relegation last season, with some last-day heroics keeping them up.

It hasn’t been the easiest of few months for Rooney, who has been in the headlines for personal reasons, as well as a training ground incident that saw him injure young Irish international Jason Knight.

Wayne Rooney Derby

