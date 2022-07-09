Wayne Rooney set for return to management

He only left Derby County a number of days ago…

Wayne Rooney looks set to return to management very quickly after leaving Derby County, as he is heavily linked with the DC United.

The Daily Mail has reported that DC are looking for a new manager, and that Rooney is keen on taking the job.

However, one potential issue is that his family did struggle to settle in America when Rooney played for DC back in 2018.

Rooney was a fan-favourite out in DC, largely due to his incredible work ethic and outrageous level of talent, so it’s safe to say that the fans would love to see him make a return in any capacity.

On the same day that DC are being heavily linked with Rooney, they lost 7-0 to Philadelphia Union – the largest margin of victory in MLS history.

Wayne Rooney to DC United

On paper, the move doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense. You get the impression that Rooney’s goal is to manage in the Premier League, and you would feel that moving to America might hurt his chances of doing so.

He turned down the Everton job before it was given to Frank Lampard, and his stock as a manager is extremely high because of his work with Derby.

As a result, one would have thought that all it would take for Rooney to get a top English job would be waiting for the first few sackings of next season.

Two years ago today, @WayneRooney scored THIS goal from his own half 🚀🎯 cc: @dcunited pic.twitter.com/knANtzFLc3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2021

While Derby were relegated to League One last season, Rooney did his CV the world of good with his attitude and conduct throughout the season.

His greatest achievement perhaps is ensuring his players came to work every day and put in a shift, despite it seeming like they were guaranteed to be relegated due to the two points deductions they received.

