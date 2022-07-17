Wayne Rooney attempting to sign three former Man United teammates

Three very different players.

Wayne Rooney is reportedly attempting to sign three of his former Manchester United teammates for DC United.

Just days after Rooney accepted the job, he is looking to strengthen the MLS side with some English talent.

Rooney is reportedly trying to convince Jesse Lingard to join the club, after he left Man United at the end of his contract this summer.

Lingard is also entertaining offers from Saudi Arabia, after a reported deal between he and West Ham fell through.

Rooney also fancies bringing Ravel Morrison to America, after he managed the talented Jamaican international at Derby County last season.

Morrison was tipped for greatness when he was a youth team star at United, but his career never amounted to what many had hoped for a number of reasons.

Perhaps a fresh start in America is exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

Wayne Rooney’s DC United targets

On top of that, Rooney wants to bring Phil Jones to America, with the defender clearly not in Erik ten Hag’s plans going forward.

He has a number of defenders ahead of him in the pecking order, and definitely will not feature for United, but also seems relatively happy to see out his contract.

Another issue is the fact that Jones is on £120,000-a-week, which is way beyond DC’s pay structure, so if a loan deal was to be arranged, United would likely have to pay some of the Englishman’s wages.

Jones did play against Wolves last season in the Premier League, and he impressed, but his clear lack of consistency means he will never be a regular feature in the United team.

Similar to Morrison, it could be a trip to MLS that restarts his career, if Rooney gets his way and manages to bring him to DC.

Read next: Matt Doherty in trouble following Spurs’ pre-season tactical switch

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, phil jones