Wayne Rooney responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s “jealous” claim

A light-hearted response.

Wayne Rooney has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that he is “jealous”, after Rooney implied Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United hasn’t gone according to plan.

Rooney was a guest on Monday Night Football this week, where he discussed the current state of his former club, and naturally, Ronaldo came up.

Rooney implied that Ronaldo’s time back at United has been a bit of a disappointment, and that he’s not the player he once was.

He said: “Obviously, Cristiano is getting on a bit, he certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s… that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more and they need young, hungry players.”

Ronaldo then commented on an Instagram post of Rooney’s comments to say that the Englishman is “jealous” of his former teammate.

The Derby County manager was asked about the social media comment, and his response showed that he’s not taking Ronaldo’s message too seriously…

He said: “I actually saw that this morning!

“There probably isn’t a football player in the planet that isn’t jealous of Cristiano. The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned, the six pack on his body…

“I think every player bar Lionel Messi is probably jealous of Cristiano…”

🗣 “There probably isn’t a football player in the planet that isn’t jealous of Cristiano [Ronaldo]. The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned…the six pack.” 🤣🤣 Wayne Rooney’s response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram post saying “Too jealous”. pic.twitter.com/lcOvHQ7wnZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 7, 2022

While Rooney is clearly seeing the funny side of this interaction, the two did not always get on too well when they were teammates.

They famously clashed at the 2006 World Cup, but didn’t take long after the tournament for them to reconcile.

After a heated encounter that led to Rooney being sent off and England crashing out of the tournament, the pair played alongside each other for United all season brilliantly, winning the Premier League in the process.

