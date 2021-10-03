Watford sack manager Xisco Munoz after 10 months in charge

The club have had 17 managers in 10 years.

Watford have sacked manager Xisco Munoz after just 10 months in charge, the club confirmed on Sunday morning.

The club are currently 14th in the Premier League, four points ahead of the relegation zone, after being promoted from the Championship last season.

The club said that “recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend” at a time when team “cohesion should be visibly improving.”

Darren Lewis spoke on Sky Sports this morning, where he said: “They’ve had 17 managers in the last 10 years, that’s a club with no longevity. Even if you do well. Even if you do what they’ve asked you to do. You don’t get the breathing space to be able to build on your work. Who would want to take that job?

“It’s their money, they’re entitled to make decisions that they feel are in the best interests of the club… But the problem is the perception of the club.

“When you sack managers as routinely as they do, what you’re saying to the next guy that you appoint is ‘it doesn’t matter how well you do in year one, if in year two we don’t see an improvement within six or eight games, we’re going to sack you’. Who would take a job on those terms?”

🗣"They've had 17 managers in 10 years. Who would want to take that job now?"

@MirrorDarren reacts to Watford sacking Xisco Munoz.

The statement read: “Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club’s Head Coach.

“The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

“No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach.”

