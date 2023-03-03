Waterford FC remove “opposition analyst” from training session after spy claims

The Greatest League in the World.

Waterford FC have accused a League of Ireland team of hiring somebody to spy on their training sessions ahead of a match on Friday night.

The League of Ireland club Tweeted on Thursday evening to say that they discovered a member of another club filming their training session earlier in the day.

While no teams were named, Waterford do take on Galway United on Friday night, and the statement released by the club says the session in question was preparing for tonight’s game.

Waterford make spy accusation

The statement read: “We are disappointed to have discovered the “Opposition Analyst” of a certain club hiding filming our training session today as we prepare for tomorrow night’s game.

“Needless to say he was removed and the incident will be reported to the FAI.”

The league itself is yet to make a statement on the matter, and it will be interesting to see if the club involved receive any sort of punishment.

This famously happened in England a few seasons ago, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side receiving a fine after Frank Lampard’s Everton discovered a spy present at one of their training sessions.

