Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as new manager

A fine appointment.

Waterford FC have appointed Keith Long as their new manager, as they set their sights on promotion to the top flight of the League of Ireland.

Long comes to the club with a very good reputation, thanks to his recent spell in charge of Bohemian FC.

Long led Bohs to some excellent European victories, and he can boast a near 50% win ratio with the Dublin-based club.

He also has a great track record of promoting youth to the senior side, with Evan Ferguson one of many players to be given a senior debut by Long.

Keith Long joins Waterford

𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 🤝 Waterford FC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Keith Long as the club’s new Head Coach. ➡️ https://t.co/Sqz65ycCpp#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/Gxrw6WrwER — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) March 29, 2023

On the appointment, chairman Andy Pilley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Keith to Waterford FC as the club’s new head coach.

“We had a number of very high profile applicants for the job, but Keith was the stand-out candidate and ticked every box for us.

“Keith is a hugely experienced and respected manager in the League of Ireland, and it speaks volumes about the reputation of Waterford FC that we’ve been able to attract someone like Keith to the role.

“I’m hugely excited for the future and am looking forward to being at the RSC for Keith’s first game on Friday night.”

Long himself voiced his excitement about taking the role, saying: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Waterford FC. It’s a great football club with great tradition and is a real footballing city.

“After meeting the owner and his senior staff, these are exciting times for a club, which has real ambition.

“I’m looking forward to getting started.” Waterford haven’t had a bad start to the new season, having won two, drawn two and lost one game so far. With a manager of Long’s standard in charge, they will surely be aiming for promotion.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: keith long