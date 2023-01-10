Aaron Wan-Bissaka linked with move to Wolves

A star tackler, but not up to the level for Erik ten Hag…

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move to Wolves, with the transfer window now well and truly in full swing.

Wolves are looking to strengthen their squad under new manager Julian Lopetegui, with the new boss clearly a fan of Man United’s second-choice right-back.

While Ten Hag would likely be very pleased to get some money for a player that he doesn’t need long-term, Wan-Bissaka has proved to be quite a useful asset over the past few weeks.

Diogo Dalot came back from the World Cup with an injury, which gave Wan-Bissaka the chance to start a number of games in a row, and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Wan-Bissaka started games against Burnley, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, all of which United won and all of which United kept a clean sheet.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka linked with Wolves move

While Wan-Bissaka is not the sort of right-back that Ten Hag views as a first-choice, he has definitely shown over the past few weeks that he still has quite a lot to offer, even at the highest level.

Louis Saha weighed in on the subject, and said that the defender should not leave Man United just yet.

He said: “Wan-Bissaka can still do this (improve) under Ten Hag as he’s a big player and has big potential.

“I know Wolves are interested but he can improve his attacking, he’s very physical and he can definitely improve. I will be sad if he goes to Wolves as he hasn’t been helped as much as he deserves.”

With Man United taking on Charlton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, Wan-Bissaka could have another chance to get some valuable minutes and show what he can do.

