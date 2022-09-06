Erik ten Hag fixes one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest mistakes

A massive error, rectified.

Manchester United have now won four games on the bounce, with difficult matches against Real Sociedad and Crystal Palace to come later this week.

This comes after a terrible start to the season that saw United pick up zero points and concede six goals in the process.

However, the introduction of Lisandro Martinez instead of Harry Maguire has seen results turn around, with the Englishman resigning himself to a role on the bench.

And while Martinez’ passion and composure has improved United massively, the biggest difference from last season can be seen beside the Argentinian.

Diogo Dalot playing instead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completely changed the shape of the United team for the better.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Wan-Bissaka was one of the first names on the team sheet, playing almost every game from the moment he was signed.

He was and remains an excellent tackler, but his ability to get himself out of bad situations made many believe he was a better defender than he is in reality.

He could tackle, yes, but he was regularly caught out of position or beaten in the air, which led to United seriously struggling to keep clean sheets.

However, the bigger issue was Wan-Bissaka’s ability with the ball at his feet. Simply put, he couldn’t play modern football.

Diogo Dalot vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Man United

In this day and age, the full-backs need to be able to bomb up and down the pitch, delivering excellent crosses when they get it, and be able to receive the ball under pressure.

You could tell that opposition teams would wait for Wan-Bissaka to get the ball and then pressure him because they knew he wasn’t confident.

Dalot on the other hand welcomes the situations. He wants to be put under pressure. A number of United’s goals this season have come from his presence on the pitch.

He played a part in goals against Brighton and Arsenal, while his assist for Bruno Fernandes’ winner against Southampton was something that Wan-Bissaka never in a million years would have been capable of.

Dalot is far from perfect, but having a player like him instead of Wan-Bissaka enables the team to sustain attacks for longer, and keep the ball better in general.

Solskjaer may be wondering whether or not he’d still be in a job if he could recognise this.

Wan-Bissaka may be given a chance to impress in the Europa League, after no club signed him in the summer, but until then he will be sat on the bench.

Read next: Jamie Carragher sticks to his guns on Lisandro Martinez

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aaron wan bissaka, Manchester United