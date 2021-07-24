Jurgen Klopp offers injury update on Virgil van Dijk

He also offered an update on Joe Gomez.

Jurgen Klopp has offered an injury update on Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The Liverpool boss was optimistic about the duo returning to the team by the time the season starts, but neither man will be available by next week.

Klopp’s side take on Hertha Berlin next week, and he was asked whether or not the two central defenders would be available for selection by then.

Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez

He said: “Yeah, it would still be a surprise, unfortunately. But they look really good. Look, I think, they do everything, they play football, we keep them in training, we do the things we can do, they don’t do too much and stuff like this.

“We just have to be patient – we prepare for a full season, not for a pre-season game. I will not risk it for a game here, so we have to see. We have a lot of games still coming, pre-season games, but I don’t see them being involved for the next one.”

Liverpool strengthen their defence

Liverpool’s defensive situation has gotten a lot more interesting since the end of last season, largely due to the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Klopp’s team got their business done early, triggering the Frenchman’s release clause back in May. It is believed he will cost around £36 million.

Based on his ability, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him walk straight into the Starting XI, but that would leave Joe Gomez, who is highly rated by Liverpool fans, standing on the sidelines.

A clip of van Dijk in training was shared by LFCTV, and it seems as though he was impressed by young Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher kept a clean sheet in a pre-season game against Mainz, surely bumping him even further up the pecking order.

With first choice Alisson Becker still recovering from the Copa America, Kelleher has a real chance to impress before the season gets going properly.

